Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,831 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 1,038,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

