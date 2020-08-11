Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 266,658 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,658 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $845,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.56. 9,773,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.