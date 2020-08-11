Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,715 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ALSN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 709,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

