Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,400 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $9,320,707. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $68.91. 3,513,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

