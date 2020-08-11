Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,767 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after purchasing an additional 613,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $4,089,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.70. 1,378,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,194. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.96.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.