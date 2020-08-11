Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,472,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $191,912,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 461,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

ORCL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. 3,466,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,527,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

