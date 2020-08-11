Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $479,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $1,501.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,486.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,377.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.