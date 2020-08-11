Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $796,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.06. 94,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

