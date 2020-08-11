Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.