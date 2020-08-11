Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

