Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.42.

PANW stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.23. 717,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

