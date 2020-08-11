Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $1.65 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 62,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,949. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $237.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $128.32 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

