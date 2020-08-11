Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $106.36. 10,083,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,604. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

