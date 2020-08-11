Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,262. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

