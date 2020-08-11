Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,864. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

