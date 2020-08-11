Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,066,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,093,000 after purchasing an additional 485,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,724. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average is $172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

