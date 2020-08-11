Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $126.02. 1,692,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.