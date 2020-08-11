Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $14.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,768.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,670.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,619.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,774.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

