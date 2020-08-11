Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.59. 246,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.71. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 103,940 shares of company stock worth $13,012,478 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.