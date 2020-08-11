PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 548,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,842. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). Analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $405,912,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.