PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 28,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.87. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

