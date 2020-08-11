Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 32,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.67. 1,079,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,758. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

