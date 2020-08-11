Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.79. 8,509,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,181,686. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.