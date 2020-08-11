Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,234 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $43.98. 26,960,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,774,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

