Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 499,758 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,758 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $10,499,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 340,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.