PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,540 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.80% of PGT Innovations worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $12.50) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

