Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a quick ratio of 57.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,707,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 200,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,881,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.