Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a quick ratio of 57.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,707,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 200,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,881,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.
