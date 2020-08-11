Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.87. 3,385,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

