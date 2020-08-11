Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
