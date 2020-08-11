Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

