PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

