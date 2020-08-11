Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.64.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

