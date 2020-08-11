Piper Sandler Boosts Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $18.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $566,087.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

