Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

PCOM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Points International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Points International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

