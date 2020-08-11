Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) Shares Down 0.1%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:HCYT) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc develops and builds a portfolio of medical technology products and services. It offers DenerveX system, which provides relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. The company also manages biomedical lung health institute. The company was formerly known as Medovex Corp. and changed its name to H-CYTE, Inc in July 2019.

