Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Premier worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Premier by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 250,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.