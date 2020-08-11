Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.06 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.70 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.
In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
