Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 or more for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.06 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

