ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,416. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $870.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 50.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after buying an additional 775,003 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

