Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.12. 2,410,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

