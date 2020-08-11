Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.73. 2,653,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,583. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

