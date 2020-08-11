Raymond James Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $32.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai bought 1,278 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.