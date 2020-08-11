Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $372.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

