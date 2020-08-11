Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,390 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,728,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 140,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 288,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

