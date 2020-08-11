Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,227 VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

