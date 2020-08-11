Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,633 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SYNNEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 112,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

