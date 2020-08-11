Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of SPLK opened at $200.38 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $217.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

