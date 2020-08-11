Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $126.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

