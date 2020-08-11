Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

