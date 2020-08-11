Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

