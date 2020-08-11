Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

