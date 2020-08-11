Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,691 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 448,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 131,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

